Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

ANKARA
İsmet Sayhan, the former head of the Machinery and Chemical Industry (MKE), has been detained in connection with an investigation into an armed criminal organization allegedly led by businessman Selahattin Yılmaz.

 

Sayhan’s home and office in Ankara were searched before he was brought to Istanbul, reports said.

 

Simultaneous operations were carried out Aug. 15 in Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Muğla and Samsun by the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul.

 

Seventeen people were detained, including Yılmaz, lawyers Cem Duman and Semra Ilık and prominent jeweler Ersan Gülmez.

 

Ten suspects, including Yılmaz, have been arrested as part of the investigation. Sayhan is alleged to have links to the criminal organization.

 

Yılmaz was arrested on Aug. 18 for allegedly plotting to assassinate Aziz İhsan Aktaş, a cooperating witness in a corruption investigation involving Istanbul Municipality.

 

The MKE is a government-run group of factories that supplies the Turkish Armed Forces with military products.

