Former intelligence official sentenced to 23 years in prison

ANKARA

A court in Ankara has sentenced Enver Altaylı, a former official of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), to a total of 23 years in prison for “political and military espionage” and membership to a terrorist organization.

Altaylı was detained and arrested in 2017 as part of an investigation into the FETÖ, which was responsible for the failed coup attempt in 2016.

The 16th High Penal Court in Ankara announced the verdict on Nov. 8 in the case, which began in January 2020 and a total 48 hearings were held.

Accordingly, Altaylı was given 13 years in prison for political and military espionage and another 10 years for membership to an armed terrorist organization.

Another suspect in the case, former MİT official Mehmet Barıner, also received more than 20 years of prison sentences for the same crimes.

The indictment alleged that Altaylı was in contact with several CIA agents and corresponded with them regarding the social and political developments in Turkey and penned reports on crucial developments in the country.

According to the indictment, Altaylı and his son-in-law made plans to send Barıner abroad illegally to manipulate the court case in the U.S. against the state-owned Halkbank.

As part of this plan, they contacted Seda Chamatzoglou, who at the time was working for a travel agency.

The suspects were apprehended before they managed to materialize their plans.

At the hearing yesterday, the court acquitted Chamatzoglou.