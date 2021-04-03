Former HDP lawmaker Gergerlioğlu detained

  • April 03 2021 09:56:00

Former HDP lawmaker Gergerlioğlu detained

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Former HDP lawmaker Gergerlioğlu detained

An opposition lawmaker, whose seat in parliament was revoked due to his final prison sentence, was detained in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 2. 

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was detained from his residence by the Turkish police.

Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Gergerlioğlu was detained as he did not report to police despite a 10-day legal notification to do so.

On Feb. 17, Turkey's parliament revoked his seat. The action came in light of a court ruling on Gergerlioğlu, which was read out in parliament.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioğlu, who was sentenced to two years and six months for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people.

arrest,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan

    Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,892 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,400,296

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,892 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,400,296

  5. First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

    First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey slams offensive stamp by Geek Cyprus

Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Geek Cyprus
Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 13 countries

Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 13 countries
Nationwide weekend curfews resume

Nationwide weekend curfews resume
Cafe owner throws wish bottle full of his customers’ messages into Med Sea

Cafe owner throws wish bottle full of his customers’ messages into Med Sea
Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan

Restaurants bracing for fallout from virus measures in Ramadan
First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey

First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jab administered in Turkey
WORLD Millions face Easter under virus curbs

Millions face Easter under virus curbs

Millions of Christians around the world prepared on April 3 to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but there was good news from the hard-hit United States, which crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

ECONOMY Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey committed to implementing economic reforms: Elvan

Turkey is committed to implementing economic reforms, the country’s treasury and finance minister told EU envoys on April 2. 
SPORTS Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Turkish Süper Lig leader Beşiktaş will visit Kasımpaşa on April 4 amid a debate over the game’s referee.