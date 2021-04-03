Former HDP lawmaker Gergerlioğlu detained

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

An opposition lawmaker, whose seat in parliament was revoked due to his final prison sentence, was detained in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 2.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was detained from his residence by the Turkish police.

Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Gergerlioğlu was detained as he did not report to police despite a 10-day legal notification to do so.

On Feb. 17, Turkey's parliament revoked his seat. The action came in light of a court ruling on Gergerlioğlu, which was read out in parliament.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioğlu, who was sentenced to two years and six months for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people.