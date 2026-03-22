Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

ATHENS

Former Greek finance minister accused Athens of serving United States’ and Israeli interests, arguing that Ankara has instead succeeded in positioning itself as a mediator amid regional crises.

“Türkiye achieved what Greece failed to do. We fell under the sway of the U.S. and Israel. No one takes Greece seriously anymore,” Yanis Varoufakis told Turkish daily Hürriyet on March 20.

Varoufakis, an economics professor who emerged as one of the most prominent figures during Greece’s 2015 debt crisis, also lashed out at the current government in Athens, accusing it of becoming “servants of the Israeli and American war machines” and “a satellite of their agenda.”

By contrast, he praised Türkiye’s “balanced and constructive” role in regional crises, citing its approach to the Russia-Ukraine war as an example.

“While sending drones to Ukraine, it simultaneously facilitated trade in Russian gas. That is an example of a reasonable and intelligent policy. It positioned itself as a mediator. I hope Ankara will also mediate in this war,” Varoufakis said, referring to the Iran conflict.

The former minister also described Greece’s stance in the recent conflict as “pathetic.”

“Our prime minister supposedly sent four F-16s and a frigate to protect Cyprus. In reality, they are protecting the British base there. That territory is being used by the United States to kill people in Gaza and Iran,” he said.

Varoufakis also criticized European governments, saying, “Europeans are cowardly and burdened by guilt over antisemitism. They once supported the Jewish genocide; now they support the genocide of Palestinians.”

Highlighting the long-standing military tensions between Türkiye and Greece, the former minister suggested that both countries are being pushed toward confrontation over Cyprus.



“They were trying to do this even before I was born,” he said. “Tensions between Türkiye and Greece are extremely profitable for arms dealers. From the West’s perspective, neither Türkiye nor Greece truly matters beyond its own interests.”