Former CHP MP returns to parliament after rights violation verdict

ANKARA

Former main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Deputy Enis Berberoğlu has returned to the Turkish Parliament following last month’s Constitutional Court’s verdict, which said his rights were violated when convicted and stripped of his immunity.

During the parliament’s General Assembly on Feb. 11, Berberoğlu’s return was announced after an Istanbul court sent a summary of proceedings to the Justice Ministry for the retrial of the opposition lawmaker.

According to Article 83/2 of the Turkish Constitution, parliament must decide to abolish the parliamentary immunity of deputies before legal proceedings can continue against lawmakers, the court said in the summary of proceeding it sent to the ministry.

The announcement in the parliament was applauded by the CHP lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said early on Feb. 11 that the situation was “new” and that he would make an evaluation about it.

Berberoğlu became the first lawmaker to become a deputy again via a court ruling, after being stripped of his title, creating a precedent.

Berberoğlu, who was elected to the Turkish Parliament in June 2018 elections from the ranks of the CHP, lost his seat after he was convicted.

The Istanbul 14th Heavy Penal Court ruled on Feb. 8 to end the conviction of Berberoğlu, who was sentenced on terror-related charges, and to retry him after the chief prosecutor’s office recommended that it abide by the Constitutional Court’s rulings from 2020 and early 2021.

On Jan. 21, Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled – for the second time – that the rights of Berberoğlu, who lost his parliamentary immunity and his seat in parliament due to an ongoing court case against him, were breached.