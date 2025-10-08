Former AKP deputy arrested for insulting president

ISTANBUL

Former ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Hüseyin Kocabıyık was arrested on Oct. 7 on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul cited Kocabıyık’s posts on social media platform X since Sept. 21 and remarks he made in an interview with daily Cumhuriyet as the basis for the charges.

In his police statement, Kocabıyık denied insulting Erdoğan.

His comments related to the investigation and arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. He was expelled from the AKP in April.

Born in 1963, Kocabıyık previously served as an adviser to former Prime Minister Tansu Çiller and later held senior roles at several think tanks and foundations.

He also wrote for various newspapers and served as an AKP lawmaker representing the western city of İzmir between 2015 and 2016.