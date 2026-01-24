Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

ISTANBUL
Renowned Turkish television host and entertainer Beyazıt Öztürk has unveiled a lesser-known dimesion of his artistic identity with “Şeyler” (Things), an exhibition created from items forgotten by travelers at airports, now on view at the Istanbul Airport.

Hosted at the İGA ART Gallery in the airport’s International Terminal, the exhibition revolves around Öztürk’s sculptural project “Şey” (Thing), which transforms abandoned personal belongings into narrative elements reflecting the emotional and transitional nature of air travel.

Speaking at the opening, Öztürk noted that his engagement with plastic arts predates his long-running television career as a graduate of Anadolu University’s Faculty of Fine Arts’ Department of Ceramics.

Due to professional commitments in broadcasting, Öztürk said he was forced to pause his artistic production for many years, though he has returned to the field over the past six to seven years with several exhibitions. He described “Şeyler” as one of the most significant milestones of his renewed artistic journey.

Öztürk explained that he chose to pursue those that remain behind — lost, forgotten or left unresolved.

“Somewhere in the airport, there are people crying, parting, reuniting,” Öztürk said. “These emotions are witnessed by objects as well. I wanted to tell the story of the airport through those objects.”

The exhibition features a wide range of items, including a wheelchair left behind by a passenger arriving from Ecuador and a baby bottle forgotten by a traveler from Vietnam.

The CEO of İGA — the company responsible for the operation of Istanbul Airport — Selahattin Bilgen emphasized that the airport, now the world’s most connected airport in terms of destinations served, is also envisioned as a cultural meeting point.

He noted that Öztürk’s works invite viewers to slow down, observe and remember, adding that the idea that “forgotten objects do not disappear, they merely change place” resonates deeply with the spirit of airports.

İGA ART Executive Board Chair Gülveli Kaya highlighted Öztürk’s self-driven, disciplined approach to sculpture as a powerful artistic stance that contributes to expanding the visibility and accessibility of contemporary art.

Curated by Marcus Graf, the project conveys the notion that travel can be not only physical but also intellectual and artistic.

While the “Şey” sculpture will remain on permanent display, the “Şeyler” exhibition will be open to visitors at Istanbul Airport until April, offering travelers a moment of reflection amid constant motion.

