Forest fire in Muğla brought under control in 7 hours

MUĞLA
The forest fire that broke out on Sept. 14 in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Ula district took seven hours to extinguish, thanks to the efforts of firefighting personnel battling fires from both land and air, the provincial governor’s office has announced.

Efforts continued from land to control the fire that broke out in the Gökova neighborhood at 1:50 a.m. until the early hours. Following the sunrise, aircraft were also dispatched to the scene.

With five aircraft, eight dozers, 15 helicopters, 90 water-tenders and 590 forest workers participating in the firefighting efforts, the fire was finally brought under control within seven hours.

The Marmaris Search and Rescue and Prevention Association and other non-governmental organizations also took part in the works in the fire-affected area.

“We would like to thank the teams for their self-sacrificing work in battling fires via land and air,” Muğla Governor’s Office said following the extinguishing of the fire.

