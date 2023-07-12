Forest fire in Mersin extinguished after 6 hours

Forest fire in Mersin extinguished after 6 hours

MERSİN
Forest fire in Mersin extinguished after 6 hours

The forest fire in the southern province of Mersin’s Anamur district has been extinguished in six hours with the intervention of a large number of aerial and ground teams, while a total of 51 decares in area was damaged in the fire.

Breaking out in a wooded area in Anamur at around 1:30 a.m. on July 10, the fire spread over a wide area in a short time.

With the efforts of a total of 18 vehicles both from air and land, the fire was brought under control within six hours.

Some 51 decares of land, including seven decares of forests and 44 decares of gardens, were damaged, while a house and barn in the region were also burned.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Due to the increasing forest fires during the summer period, entry to forested areas has been banned in all 81 provinces until October.

In another incident on July 10, fires also broke out in the Aliağa and Menderes districts of the western province of İzmir.

The fire in Aliağa, which grew with the effect of the wind, was brought under control through intense efforts by the teams.

Due to the heavy smoke caused by the fire, flights to and from İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport were temporarily halted. Incoming flights from various cities were redirected to Milas-Bodrum Airport. The fire in Menderes was brought under control after 11 hours of work by the teams.

WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

    UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

  2. Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

    Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

  3. North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

  4. NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

    NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

  5. EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

    EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
Recommended
Current account deficit at $7.9 billion

Current account deficit at $7.9 billion
Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods

Work continues in Black Sea provinces following floods
Gordion ancient city awaits UNESCO’s heritage status

Gordion ancient city awaits UNESCO’s heritage status
8 defrauders introducing themselves as high officials arrested

8 defrauders introducing themselves as high officials arrested
Turks consume 3,762 calories per day: Research

Turks consume 3,762 calories per day: Research
Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted

Saplings from 766-year-old tree to be planted
Traffic fines not deterrent enough: Experts

Traffic fines not deterrent enough: Experts
WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to renew authorization of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest from neighboring Türkiye, officially ending a U.N. operation that had been vital to helping a region of 4.1 million people.

ECONOMY EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.