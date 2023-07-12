Forest fire in Mersin extinguished after 6 hours

MERSİN

The forest fire in the southern province of Mersin’s Anamur district has been extinguished in six hours with the intervention of a large number of aerial and ground teams, while a total of 51 decares in area was damaged in the fire.

Breaking out in a wooded area in Anamur at around 1:30 a.m. on July 10, the fire spread over a wide area in a short time.

With the efforts of a total of 18 vehicles both from air and land, the fire was brought under control within six hours.

Some 51 decares of land, including seven decares of forests and 44 decares of gardens, were damaged, while a house and barn in the region were also burned.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Due to the increasing forest fires during the summer period, entry to forested areas has been banned in all 81 provinces until October.

In another incident on July 10, fires also broke out in the Aliağa and Menderes districts of the western province of İzmir.

The fire in Aliağa, which grew with the effect of the wind, was brought under control through intense efforts by the teams.

Due to the heavy smoke caused by the fire, flights to and from İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport were temporarily halted. Incoming flights from various cities were redirected to Milas-Bodrum Airport. The fire in Menderes was brought under control after 11 hours of work by the teams.