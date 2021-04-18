Forest fire erupts in western, southwestern Turkey

  • April 18 2021 10:30:00

MUĞLA/İZMİR/DENİZLİ-Anadolu Agency
Firefighters are battling to contain forest fires that erupted on April 17 in southwestern and western Turkey.

A fire broke out in Menteşe, in southeastern Muğla province, for unknown reasons.

A total of 150 forest workers, five firefighters and 45 water tankers battled flames that the wind helped spread in a short time over the region.

The fire is burning but does not threaten settlements, for now, Mentese Mayor Bahattin Gümüş told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the team of the regional directorate of forestry is battling to contain another fire that erupted in the Kavaklıdere district of Muğla.

That blaze that wind helped spread in a short time in the region also broke out for unknown reasons.

And firefighters contained a fire that erupted in the mountainous area of Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire zone in Ödemiş district. The fire in İzmir has been brought under control as of April 18.

 

