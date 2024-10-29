Forest fire continues to engulf southwestern Denizli

DENIZLI
Firefighting teams have intensified their efforts to control a blaze that began on Oct. 24 in Başkarcı Mountain in the southwestern province of Denizli, as local authorities raised alarms and sought additional assistance for the affected area.

The fire, which broke out in the province’s Merkezefendi district, is estimated to have affected 400 hectares of land and has recently spread to the boundary of the Tavas district.

"The fire has now spread to the Tavas border and is becoming increasingly difficult to contain. We urge citizens with tractors to transport water to this area, as we are eagerly awaiting assistance, since we cannot stop this without water,” said Tavas Mayor Kadir Tatık in a video posted on social media.

Thick smoke enveloped Başkarcı Mountain throughout the day, while residents in the city center and surrounding areas observed flames erupting from the mountain at night.

Authorities employed both air and ground forces to fiercely battle the flames that spread across a steep, rocky and hard-to-reach area.

While ground crews utilized construction equipment to tackle the expanding fire, helicopters dropped water to extinguish the flames on the steep hills.

Teams occasionally walked considerable distances to reach the flames due to the lack of roadways in the region.

In addition to state institutions and foundations, volunteers and non-governmental organizations have been working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further.

