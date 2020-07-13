Forest fire burns 5 hectares of land on Heybeliada island

  • July 13 2020 09:29:00

Forest fire burns 5 hectares of land on Heybeliada island

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Forest fire burns 5 hectares of land on Heybeliada island

A forest fire broke out on Heybeliada, one of the Princes’ Islands off the coast of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea, on June 12, burning five hectares of land.

Three suspects have been detained and are being interrogated to determine any links to a terrorist organization, authorities said.

Following inspections at the site of the fire, Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“We have overcome this fire with minimum damage of around five hectares [12.3 acres]. Ninty percent of fires are due to human errors. We must prevent this,” he said.

“The fire was brought under control at 19.45 [1745GMT]. Cooling efforts are continuing,” said Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

Forest teams first responded at 17.36 (1536GMT) to the fire, which broke out at 17.33 (1533GMT), noted Yerlikaya, adding he would be heading to the island.

At least six helicopters, two planes and 21 water trucks were deployed to battle the fire, including 17 from neighboring provinces.

Residents with training in firefighting were also called to aid extinguishing efforts by the Adalar (Islands) Municipality.

Flames erupted at two different points in forested areas on Heybeliada, according to the provincial governor’s office.

“To extinguish the fire, three helicopters and two fire extinguishers were sent from adjacent provinces by the agriculture and forestry minister,” it said, adding that a “wide-scale investigation” had been launched into the incident.

Heybeliada is one of the four Princes’ Islands in the Marmara Sea and the second largest among Büyükada, Burgazada and Kınalıada, famed for their natural forests.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  2. Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

    Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  3. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

  5. Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic

    Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic
Recommended
Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’
Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows

Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows
Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases
Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister

Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister
Turkey issues detention warrants for 24 FETÖ suspects

Turkey issues detention warrants for 24 FETÖ suspects

Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul

Police detain 75 for selling drugs in Istanbul
Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia

Turkey voices support with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia
WORLD Polands incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on July 13.
ECONOMY Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw a monthly increase of 12.5% in May, the nation's statistical institute reported on July 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.