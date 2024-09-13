Forensic report challenges Israel’s account on killing of activist

ISTANBUL

A forensic medical report has provided new insights into the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist who was shot dead by the Israeli military on Sept. 6 in the occupied West Bank, challenging the Israeli army’s account on “unintentionally and indirectly” shooting her.

Eygi, 26, was killed Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus.

In a statement on Eygi's death, the Israeli military said an inquiry had "found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by Israeli army fire.”

It added that the fire "was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.”

U.S. President Joe Biden also claimed that Eygi was killed by a bullet that had ricocheted off the ground as Israeli forces fired at protesters.

On the other hand, a preliminary examination revealed “a gunshot entry wound on the left side of her head, behind the left ear, with brain tissue protruding through the wound.”

A non-contrast CT scan showed a penetrating gunshot wound through the posterior left side of the brain, affecting the cerebellum, medulla oblongata, and base of the skull, “with no exit wound or fragments found.”

The projectile further caused “multiple fragments causing random tears and bruises in the brain, subarachnoid hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, and pneumocranium.”

The forensic report attributed Eygi's death “to hemorrhage, edema and rupture of brain tissue caused by the penetrating gunshot wound.”

The findings ruled out the possibility of an indirect shot.

In an investigative report, the Washington Post also said that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the height of confrontations in Beita, and some 20 minutes after protesters had moved down the main road — more than 200 yards away from Israeli forces.

Body of activist in Türkiye

Eygi’s body arrived in Türkiye via Azerbaijan on Sept. 13, with a Turkish Airlines plane carrying it to Istanbul International Airport.

Ambassador Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Istanbul representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and other Turkish officials attended the ceremony at the Istanbul Airport.

Her body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was received by a military squad at the airport.

Following the ceremony, Eygi's body was brought to the Aegean city of İzmir for burial in the Aydın province.

Türkiye has also launched an investigation into the killing under domestic law on Sept. 12.

[HH] Corrie’s family calls for justice

In the meantime, the family of Rachel Corrie, the American activist who was killed 21 years ago by Israeli bulldozers in the Gaza Strip, has called for an independent investigation into the killing of Eygi and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

When Cindy and Craig Corrie heard about the death of Eygi last week, “their 21-year-old wound reopened,” the couple told state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“We now know that Ayşenur was apparently killed by a sniper. Therefore, this individual must be held accountable, but at the same time, the government and military, which enable Israeli soldiers to carry out such actions with impunity and without facing any consequences, must also be held responsible," they stated.