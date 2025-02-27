Foreign trade deficit widens 22 percent to $7.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit widens 22 percent to $7.5 billion

ANKARA
Foreign trade deficit widens 22 percent to $7.5 billion

Exports increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year to $21.2 billion in January, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 27.

Imports were $28.7 billion, up 9.6 percent compared to January last year.

Consequently, Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit widened by 21.9 percent last month on an annual basis to $7.54 billion.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade gap grew 5 percent to $18.6 billion in the same period.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio fell to 73.7 percent this January, down from 76.4 percent in January 2024.

Germany remained Türkiye's largest export destination, receiving $1.8 billion worth of goods.

The U.S. followed with $1.4 billion, the U.K. with $1.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates with $1 billion and Iraq with $979 million.

On the import side, Russia topped the list as Türkiye’s largest supplier, accounting for $4.4 billion.

It was followed by China with $4.1 billion, Germany with $1.9 billion, the U.S. with $1.4 billion and Switzerland with $950 million.

Capital goods imports rose by 1.7 percent annually to $3.7 billion, while the increase in intermediate goods imports was 9.2 percent to $20.9 percent, making up nearly 73 percent of all Türkiye’s imports in January.

Last month, Türkiye imported $3.99 billion worth of consumption goods, marking a 20.6 percent increase compared to January 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
LATEST NEWS

  1. LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

    LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

  2. Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

    Ministry to inspect municipalities on stray animal handling

  3. Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

    Court gives prison term to journalist Mengü, defers sentence

  4. Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

    Istanbul mayor kicks off campaign for presidential primaries

  5. FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’

    FM calls European security without Türkiye ‘unrealistic’
Recommended
LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
EBRD’s 2025 growth forecast for Türkiye unchanged

EBRD’s 2025 growth forecast for Türkiye unchanged
Economic confidence index declines in February

Economic confidence index declines in February
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in London to meet investors

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in London to meet investors
Antalya expects to draw more British, Polish visitors this year

Antalya expects to draw more British, Polish visitors this year
Thousands freed from scam centers in Myanmar

Thousands freed from scam centers in Myanmar
WORLD Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Russian, American teams meet in Istanbul for developing consular ties

Senior diplomats from Russia and the United States came together in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss resolving consular problems and exchanging ambassadors in line with the two sides’ recent agreements for the normalization of ties.

ECONOMY LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF), the asset-backed development fund of Türkiye, marked its landmark $750 million Sukuk issuance in October 2024 during a Market Open Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Feb. 27.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿