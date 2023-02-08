Foreign teams provide vital support to rescue people from rubble

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Teams arriving in Türkiye from across the world are providing vital support to search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit zones and continuing to rescue people from under the rubble.

More than 65 countries, including 21 European Union countries, arrived in Türkiye to take part in the search and rescue works in the southern provinces, where the deadly earthquakes hit on Feb. 6.

The Greek Fire Brigade stated that Greek firefighters rescued a 50-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl, and then another 9-year-old girl.

Greek State Television ERT reported yesterday morning that the Greek search and rescue team managed to save a 15-year-old teenager from under the rubble in Hatay.

Polish Fire Department Chief Andrzej Bartkowiak also shared on his Twitter account that rescue teams are continuing their work in the Besni district of Adıyaman.

Noting that three people have been rescued so far, Bartkowiak said, “A few more people have been found under the rubble, rescuers are trying to reach them.”

Poland sent 76 firefighters and eight search and rescue dogs to Türkiye for support the search and rescue works in the quake-hit zones.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Polish miners will also go to the region.

The Dutch Urban Search and Rescue Team announced on social media that six people were pulled out from the rubble during the work they participated in, and said, “We will continue to search.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungarian teams in southern Türkiye rescued three people, one of whom was a child, from the debris.

Stating that his country has provided assistance to Türkiye in these difficult times, Szijjarto noted that the number of Hungarian search and rescue personnel in Türkiye will increase to 116.

Swiss teams also rescued a woman under the rubble of her collapsed house in Hatay.