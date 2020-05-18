Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

  • May 18 2020 10:35:14

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans from abroad fell in March compared to the end of last year, the country's Central Bank announced on May 18. 

Long-term debts hit $177.6 billion as of March, falling $3 billion from end-2019, with 42.2% held by financial institutions.

Some 61.8% of Turkish private sector long-term debt was in U.S. dollars, with 33.5% in euros, 3% in Turkish liras, and 1.7% in other currencies.

The private sector's short-term loans debt that must be paid in the next 12 months also fell from $1.2 billion to $7.8 billion in the same period.

Financial institutions held 76.2% of the short-term loans, while 23.8% consisted of liabilities of non-financial institutions.

"Regarding the currency composition of the total short-term loans, 43.2% consists of US dollars, 33.2% consists of euros, 22.9% consists of Turkish liras, and 0.7% consists of other currencies," it said.



Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

    Turkey to resume domestic tourism as of May 28: Minister

  3. Academic sacked for comments over teenage girls’ fertility

    Academic sacked for comments over teenage girls’ fertility

  4. Russia’s Wagner threatens peace process in Libya

    Russia’s Wagner threatens peace process in Libya

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,140 as recoveries exceed 109,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,140 as recoveries exceed 109,000
Recommended
Turkish defense giant to use own software for meetings

Turkish defense giant to use own software for meetings
Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul
Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya

Dutch firm plans corona-free holiday package in Antalya
Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism
Turkish video game app sits atop list in US

Turkish video game app sits atop list in US
Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks

Turkish banking watchdog penalizes 15 banks
WORLD Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlords forces

Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlord's forces

Libya’s army on May 18 retook Al-Watiya airbase occupied by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.
ECONOMY Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector falls

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans from abroad fell in March compared to the end of last year, the country's Central Bank announced on May 18. 
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.