Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half

Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half

ISTANBUL
Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half

International direct investments flowing into Türkiye climbed 27.1 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching $6.3 billion, according to Central Bank data.

The annualized FDI figure hit $13.1 billion as of June, marking the highest level since May 2023.

Presidency Investment and Finance Office President Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu described the rise as a clear sign of investor confidence in Türkiye's economy.

"The 27.1 percent increase in the first half and the annualized figure reaching $13.1 billion is a net indicator of investors' trust in the Turkish economy," he said.

In a statement from the office, the Netherlands led as the top investor country, followed by Kazakhstan and the United States. Germany, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, France, the UAE, the United Kingdom and Austria rounded out the list.

Sector-wise, wholesale and retail trade captured 47 percent of the investments, manufacturing took 27 percent, and finance and insurance activities accounted for 8 percent.

The office noted that this growth, amid global economic uncertainties, shows Türkiye's strengthening appeal to international investors due to its stable policies and strategic location.

Dağlıoğlu emphasized their vision of positioning Türkiye as a "Global Connection Point" and an economic powerhouse.

Leveraging its geostrategic position, skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure, Türkiye has become a key player in global value chains, outperforming many emerging markets.

He referenced the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 2025 World Investment Report, which showed Türkiye attracting $11.7 billion in 2024 — a 10.2 percent rise — while global FDI fell 11 percent.

Dağlıoğlu affirmed full confidence in sustaining Türkiye's FDI performance, particularly in high-quality investments.

"We adopt an approach that prioritizes high-value-added, qualified FDI projects. In this context, we give priority not only to economic size but especially to investment projects that provide technology transfer, have high employment creation potential, strengthen supply chain integration and are export-oriented," he said.

"In the coming period, we will continue our efforts to improve the investment environment uninterruptedly in line with our strategy," he added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

    Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

  2. EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

    EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

  3. Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

    Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

  4. Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

    Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity
Recommended
Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable
Turkish farmers seek support after hit by drought

Turkish farmers seek support after hit by drought
Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress

Striking Boeing defense workers turn to US Congress
Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000

Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter

UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Lula announces $5.5 bln in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs

Lula announces $5.5 bln in credits for exporters hit by US tariffs
Turkish-African business event WCI Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-African business event WCI Forum kicks off in Istanbul
WORLD EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU foreign policy chief on Thursday urged the Israeli government to halt its settlement policy, warning that its plan undermines the two-state solution.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank left its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged at 24 percent, Governor Fatih Karahan announced on Aug. 14.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿