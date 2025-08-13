Foreign direct investments surge 27.1 pct in first half

ISTANBUL

International direct investments flowing into Türkiye climbed 27.1 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching $6.3 billion, according to Central Bank data.

The annualized FDI figure hit $13.1 billion as of June, marking the highest level since May 2023.

Presidency Investment and Finance Office President Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu described the rise as a clear sign of investor confidence in Türkiye's economy.

"The 27.1 percent increase in the first half and the annualized figure reaching $13.1 billion is a net indicator of investors' trust in the Turkish economy," he said.

In a statement from the office, the Netherlands led as the top investor country, followed by Kazakhstan and the United States. Germany, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, France, the UAE, the United Kingdom and Austria rounded out the list.

Sector-wise, wholesale and retail trade captured 47 percent of the investments, manufacturing took 27 percent, and finance and insurance activities accounted for 8 percent.

The office noted that this growth, amid global economic uncertainties, shows Türkiye's strengthening appeal to international investors due to its stable policies and strategic location.

Dağlıoğlu emphasized their vision of positioning Türkiye as a "Global Connection Point" and an economic powerhouse.

Leveraging its geostrategic position, skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure, Türkiye has become a key player in global value chains, outperforming many emerging markets.

He referenced the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) 2025 World Investment Report, which showed Türkiye attracting $11.7 billion in 2024 — a 10.2 percent rise — while global FDI fell 11 percent.

Dağlıoğlu affirmed full confidence in sustaining Türkiye's FDI performance, particularly in high-quality investments.

"We adopt an approach that prioritizes high-value-added, qualified FDI projects. In this context, we give priority not only to economic size but especially to investment projects that provide technology transfer, have high employment creation potential, strengthen supply chain integration and are export-oriented," he said.

"In the coming period, we will continue our efforts to improve the investment environment uninterruptedly in line with our strategy," he added.