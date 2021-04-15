Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

  • April 15 2021 10:29:13

Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

ISTANBUL
Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Carmaker Ford Otosan will temporarily halt production at one of its plants in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province due to disruptions in global supply processes.

Production will be stopped at the factory in Kocaeli’s Golcuk district as the ongoing supply problems with semiconductors have been compounded with the additional issues caused by a recent earthquake and fire in Japan, according to a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on April 14. 

“Until now the impact of this global crisis has been minimized by the efforts of our main partner, Ford Motor Company, and the collaboration we have carried out with our suppliers,” the carmaker said.

“Nevertheless, following the recent developments it was decided to bring forward our annual planned summer shutdown and suspend production in our Golcuk plant from April 19 to June 13 due to the restrictions in the supply of some parts, where imported microchip use is intensive.”

The company said it will continue “maintenance works and rearranging production lines in preparation for new investments” during this period.

Production will continue at the plants in Kocaeli’s Yenikoy district and in the central Eskisehir province, the statement added.

“The effects of production loss caused by the suspension of production is reduced by the increase in production pace in the following months, therefore, our total production and sales guidance for the year 2021, is expected to remain within the previously announced range,” the company said.

Previously, Ford Otosan had suspended production at its Kocaeli factories for six days in April due to supply shortages.

Economy, car maker, pandemic, coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

    Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

  3. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  4. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797
Recommended
Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights
Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe
Turkeys fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1

Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1
Libya working to enable visa-free travel for Turks

Libya working to enable visa-free travel for Turks
Turkeys Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal
Industrial production up for 10th month in row

Industrial production up for 10th month in row
WORLD EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

The European Union said on April 14 that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses earlier than expected, as the United States said it would continue a pause in vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson shot for at least another week so regulators can assess possible blood clot links.
ECONOMY Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Carmaker Ford Otosan will temporarily halt production at one of its plants in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province due to disruptions in global supply processes.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.