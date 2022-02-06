Ford curbs N American production as chip shortage hits

  • February 06 2022 17:35:38

Ford curbs N American production as chip shortage hits

WASHINGTON
Ford curbs N American production as chip shortage hits

Major automaker Ford will cut its North American vehicle production next week due to a semiconductor shortage, U.S. media reported on Feb. 5.

Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, according to outlets including CNBC.

Production will be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime will be eliminated at Ford’s Oakville, Ontario operations in Canada.

A shortage of semiconductors - essential components in new vehicles, and primarily manufactured in Asia - has impacted automobile production since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, causing prices to spike and contributing to surging U.S. inflation.

U.S. lawmakers voted on Feb. 4 to greenlight legislation aimed at jump-starting tens of billions of dollars in research and manufacturing, countering China’s growing influence and easing a global shortage of the computer chips.

In late January, high-tech giant Intel announced it would begin construction late this year of two semiconductor factories in Ohio, with the aim of producing chips by 2025. Biden called the $20 billion investment “historic.”

Ford returned to profitability in 2021, and last week reported net profit of $17.9 billion. But the manufacturer remains troubled by supply chain problems, and on Feb. 4, Ford shares slumped 9.7 percent on Wall Street.

Ford Otosan, a joint venture of Turkey’s Koç Holding and the U.S. automotive giant, last year announced a 2 billion-euro investment to produce new-generation commercial vehicles and batteries at its factories in Turkey.

US, Car,

TURKEY Turkey reports 87,934 new coronavirus cases, 201 more deaths

Turkey reports 87,934 new coronavirus cases, 201 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

  2. Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

    Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

  3. World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

    World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

  4. Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

    Turkish diver accidentally discovers ancient harbor

  5. Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert

    Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert
Recommended
IMF to examine finance sectors of 7 economies

IMF to examine finance sectors of 7 economies
Bolivia announces major gas find

Bolivia announces major gas find
Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog

Car loan limits to go up: Watchdog
State lenders vow to provide loans to Turkey’s real sector

State lenders vow to provide loans to Turkey’s real sector
IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan

IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan
Amazon holiday quarter profit doubles

Amazon holiday quarter profit doubles
WORLD Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco in shock after tragic death of ’little Rayan’

Morocco was in shock Sunday after emergency crews found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well in a tragic end to a painstaking five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world.

ECONOMY IMF to examine finance sectors of 7 economies

IMF to examine finance sectors of 7 economies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will keep financial sectors of seven countries, including Turkey, under spotlight this year, the global crisis lender said in a blog post on Feb. 4.

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.