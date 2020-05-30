Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list

  • May 30 2020 10:32:00

Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list

NEW YORK- Agence France-Presse
Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list

Kylie Jenner isn’t a billionaire after all, Forbes magazine said on May 29 as it accused the reality TV star’s family of "inflating the value of her cosmetics business for years."

Forbes declared the 22-year-old a billionaire in March 2019 owing to the popularity of her Kylie Cosmetics brand but has removed her from their list, citing new information.

Jenner sold a 51 percent stake in her brand to beauty giant Coty in January for $600 million in a deal that valued the company at $1.2 billion.

Forbes said in an article published on its website that the fine print of the deal reveals that the business is "significantly smaller and less profitable" than they were led to believe.

It also accused the famous family, of which Kylie is the youngest member, of creating tax returns that were "likely forged.

"(The) unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go... reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer," the magazine wrote.

It said the new information and the impact of COVID-19 on beauty sales led them to believe she is not a billionaire, even although she pocketed an estimated $340 million after taxes from the sale.

She’s not far off though: Forbes estimates that Jenner’s personal fortune is just under $900 million.
Jenner hit back at the magazine on Twitter, accusing it of "a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions."

"I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period," she wrote.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  2. Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

    Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

  3. Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

    Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

    Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
Recommended
Online kamancha festival to bring together masters

Online kamancha festival to bring together masters
Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform

Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform
Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia

Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia
Hello and welcome: robot waiters to the rescue amid virus

Hello and welcome: robot waiters to the rescue amid virus
Edirne master passing on 500-year-old art to future generations

Edirne master passing on 500-year-old art to future generations
Frankfurt book fair to take place as scheduled

Frankfurt book fair to take place as scheduled
WORLD SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts

SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA- a historic first for a private company- but more stormy weather threatened more delays.
ECONOMY Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Fatih on course for first Black Sea deep drilling

Turkey's first drillship, Fatih, set sail from Istanbul’s Haydarpaşa Port for a drilling mission in the Black Sea, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on May 29.
SPORTS Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish basketball player İnci Güçlü inked a two-year contract with Barcelona’s women's basketball team.