Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

ISTANBUL
Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

Türkiye’s footwear sector aims to boost its export revenues from $1 billion last year to $1.3 billion in 2023 as demand from the EU grows stronger.

The industry started to diversify its foreign market after the COVID-19 pandemic which help local footwear companies increase their export revenues above the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2021, said Berke İçten, the president of the Footwear Industrialists Association of Türkiye (TASD).

He recalled that Türkiye’s footwear imports were higher than its exports eight years ago, but the industry posted a foreign trade surplus of $500 million in 2021.

“Demand from European countries has been on the rise this year, particularly from Germany and the U.K. Four EU member countries are among our five top export markets,” İçten said.

The industry’s exports to Germany increased more than 44 percent on an annual basis to $65.7 million in January-August, while sales to Italy rose 69 percent over the same period to $36.3 million, he added.

İçten noted that the industry initially set an export revenue target of $1.3 billion for 2022 and that export revenues already reached $800 million in the first eight months of the year. “Export revenues will probably exceed $100 million in September,” he said.

The industry’s exports may rise to above $1.5 billion in 2023 and climb higher to $3 billion in the medium-term, according to İçten.

The 67th Footwear Fashion Fair, which began on Sept. 28, will provide opportunities to local companies to make new business deals and help the industry meet its export target this year, İçten said.

Some 600 companies, including 30 foreign firms, are attending the fair, which will close on Oct. 1. The event is expected to attract 25,000 visitors from 50 countries.

Turkish, Economy, sectoral,

WORLD After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8 bln liras worth of smuggled goods seized this year: Minister

    Over 8 bln liras worth of smuggled goods seized this year: Minister

  2. ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

    ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

  3. Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

    Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

  4. Card payments soar 125 percent in August

    Card payments soar 125 percent in August

  5. Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis
Recommended
Card payments soar 125 percent in August

Card payments soar 125 percent in August
China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure
Macron agrees pension reform timeline as protests start

Macron agrees pension reform timeline as protests start
Exports hit $21 billion in August, rising 13 percent

Exports hit $21 billion in August, rising 13 percent
Hepsiburada’s sales volume soars 57 pct

Hepsiburada’s sales volume soars 57 pct
Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras

Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras
WORLD After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

Deadly Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, roared into South Carolina on Friday, delivering a powerful second punch after walloping Florida.
ECONOMY Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras

Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras

The combined net income of Turkish banks stood at 252.2 billion Turkish Liras in January-August, rising by a staggering 420 percent from the same period of last year, data from the banking sector regulator (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS World Nomad Games kick off in Bursa

World Nomad Games kick off in Bursa

The fourth World Nomad Games have started near Lake İznik in the northwestern province of Bursa, with the participation of over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries.