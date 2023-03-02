Footballers’ campaign for quake survivors raises $44.8 million

ISTANBUL/ANKARA

A fundraising campaign organized by Türkiye’s football community for the survivors of the last month’s deadly quakes in the country’s southern provinces has raised 845.7 million liras ($44.8 million) on the first day.

The “Omuz Omuza” (‘Shoulder-to-shoulder’ in English) campaign, organized in cooperation with the Youth and Sports Ministry, Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Super League Clubs Association Foundation and beIN Media Group, was broadcast live on several channels.

Moderated by Acun Ilıcalı, many important names from the sports community contributed to the campaign, such as TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, the presidents of Super League clubs, Turkish football coaches and Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu.

World-renowned players such as Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Ruud Gulit, Mikel Arteta and Arsen Wenger also supported the campaign.

Kasapoğlu, who made the opening speech of the campaign, stated that they are going through difficult times.

The way to alleviate the pain is to be in unity and solidarity, Kasapoğlu said.

Thanking the football community for standing together, Kasapoğlu announced that as a result of the negotiations between the ministry and beIN Media Group, all football games will be free to watch and open to everyone in the next two weeks of the league in order to emphasize the unifying power of sports.

Meanwhile, Büyükekşi emphasized in his speech that the campaign will continue for at least six months and that they will organize football games exclusively done for supporting the campaign.

Those who want to support the campaign can donate 50 liras by sending a text message to 8332 typing “Destek.” In the same way, donations can be made by credit or electronic funds transfer (EFT) via omuzomuza.org.