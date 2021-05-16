Football legend Cantona backs aid campaign for Palestine

  May 16 2021

ISTANBUL
French football legend Eric Cantona on May 15 supported a relief campaign launched for Palestinians who are facing Israeli attacks.

Ex-Manchester United forward Cantona, 54, put his photo on Instagram as he has worn a 'Hoping for Palestine' t-shirt, which was designed for an NGO, Hoping Foundation.

"Hoping is raising funds for Palestinian Medical Relief society's emergency response in Gaza," Cantona said.

In this photo, Cantona posed alongside his wife Rachida Brakni as the 44-year-old French actress had the same t-shirt as well.

At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured since Israel started attacks on Gaza last Monday.

The air raids on Gaza were preceded by days of tensions and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces and settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The tension spread from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, on May 15 launched what may be the main battle in next month’s presidential election.
