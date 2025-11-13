Football federation bans 102 players in betting probe

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee handed down bans to 102 players on Nov. 13, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal betting, including suspensions for two from Galatasaray.

Metehan Baltacı of Galatasaray received a nine-month suspension, while teammate Eren Elmalı was banned for 45 days. Trabzonspor’s Boran Başkan was suspended for three months, and Salih Malkoçoğlu received a 45-day ban.

The committee imposed the heaviest sanctions — 12-month suspensions — on Allasane Ndao of Konyaspor, Ali Şaşal Vural of Sivasspor, Abdulsamet Burak of Kayserispor, Oktay Aydın of Amedspor and Orkun Özdemir of Boluspor.

The disciplinary actions follow the referral of 1,024 players found to have bet on professional leagues. Among them were 27 top-tier Süper Lig players, including Beşiktaş’s Necip Uysal and Ersin Destanoğlu, though precautionary measures against them were later lifted.

Local reports said the investigation is set to expand to club presidents, managers and coaches, with 152 referees already sent to the disciplinary committee. Eyüpspor President Murat Özkaya and referees Erkan Arslan, Yakup Yapıcı and Nevzat Okat are among eight individuals arrested so far.