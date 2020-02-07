Football fans watch game while barbecuing on van

AFYONKARAHİSAR – Demirören News Agency

Mustafa İlhan, a bike mechanic who lives in Sandıklı district of Afyonkarahisar province, has set up a mobile tribune on his van in order not to hear obscene language at stands in stadiums and watch his team’s games while barbecuing.

İlhan watches the games of Sandıklıspor, which competes in the Regional Amateur League, on his mobile tribune and enjoys his barbecue.

İlhan said that he felt uncomfortable with the excessive swearing in the stadium, so he made a mobile tribune over his van.





“There are three reasons why I made this mobile tribune. The first reason is the swearing in the stands. I’m tired of these curses. I made a grandstand on my car to not hear the swearing,” he said.

“The second reason is that the games start at 14:00. At this hour, our tribune does not see the sun. It is cold in the winter months. The place where I placed my tribune sees the sun. Therefore, we watch our games in a warm environment,” he added.

“The third reason is I make my barbecue and watch the game. The tribune can be folded. The irons have pins, can be removed and folded,” he noted.