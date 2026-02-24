Food and energy drive household inflation concerns

ISTANBUL
The Central Bank of Türkiye reported that households’ 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations remained unchanged from the previous month, standing at 48.81 percent, according to the Households Expectations Survey released on Feb. 24.

The share of households anticipating a decline in inflation over the next year fell by 4.63 points to 20.33 percent.

The survey revealed that households identified “food” and “fuel and energy” as the product and service groups that experienced the highest price increases over the past year and were expected to rise the most in the coming 12 months. The proportion of participants citing “food” as the category with the sharpest price increases declined slightly by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 41.1 percent.

Expectations for housing prices also moderated. The anticipated increase in house prices over the next 12 months dropped by 3.82 percentage points from the previous month, settling at 35.41 percent.

Investment preferences showed a notable shift. The percentage of participants indicating they would purchase “gold” rose by 2.7 percentage points to 55.5 percent, maintaining its position as the most preferred investment option.

Meanwhile, those favoring real estate investments such as houses, shops, or land decreased by 1.2 percentage points, standing at 30 percent.

Currency expectations also softened. The projected U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate for 12 months ahead fell by 0.71 liras compared to the previous month, reaching 51.56 liras. In February, the survey was completed by 3,217 households.

Alongside the household survey, the Central Bank published its Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey on February 24.

This report showed that 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations declined slightly compared to the previous month, decreasing by 0.10 points to 22.10 percent among market participants and by 0.90 points to 32.00 percent among the real sector.

The Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey compiles projections from financial and real sector experts as well as manufacturing industry firms, providing a broader view of anticipated consumer inflation trends across the economy.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut
