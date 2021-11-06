Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

  • November 06 2021 10:19:00

Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

ISTANBUL
Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

Heavy fog led to a disruption of vessel traffic late on Nov. 6 in Turkey's Bosporus Strait.

The fog started to take effect on Nov. 5 evening, causing delays in air and sea traffic.

İstanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport has been closed to air traffic.

Istanbul’s Fast Ferry and Sea Bus Company (IDO) announced the cancelation of some of its services, while Bursa’s BUDO also said some trips to and from Istanbul have been cancelled. Cityline Ferry services have also been suspended due to heavy fog.

The fog is expected to continue today, officials have said. 

 

 

 

WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

    US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

  3. Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

    Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

  4. New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

    New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

  5. Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

    Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century

Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century
Healed sea turtles released back into natural habitat

Healed sea turtles released back into natural habitat
Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert

Some 30,000 people on organ transplant list: Expert
Some 470,000 Syrians return home: Çavuşoğlu

Some 470,000 Syrians return home: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s faltering domestic agenda on Nov. 5, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

The first three half goals have helped Fenerbahçe secure an easy 3-0 win against Antwerp in the fourth match of the UEFA Europa League as the Yellow Canaries’ captain targeted the president of the Greek team Olympiacos. The Istanbul giant will meet next on Nov. 25.