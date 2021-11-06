Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

ISTANBUL

Heavy fog led to a disruption of vessel traffic late on Nov. 6 in Turkey's Bosporus Strait.

The fog started to take effect on Nov. 5 evening, causing delays in air and sea traffic.

İstanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport has been closed to air traffic.

Istanbul’s Fast Ferry and Sea Bus Company (IDO) announced the cancelation of some of its services, while Bursa’s BUDO also said some trips to and from Istanbul have been cancelled. Cityline Ferry services have also been suspended due to heavy fog.

The fog is expected to continue today, officials have said.