FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza

FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza

ANKARA
FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to further crises "if Western countries continue to remain silent on the matter."

During a session of the parliament's planning and budget committee, Fidan blasted what he described as "illegal siege and inhumane attacks in Gaza."

"What is even more shameful is that Western countries that have influence over Israel have remained silent in the face of the atrocities in Gaza and have unconditionally supported Israel," he stated.

Türkiye's top diplomat emphasized that the lack of condemnation for Gaza and the unconditional support for Israel could have severe consequences, "potentially giving rise to unpredictable alliances."

Fidan warned that the situation could open the door to additional crises and further escalate the tensions in the region.

He asserted that Türkiye has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the crisis to halt the ongoing violence and prevent further escalation.

"We cannot and will not remain silent in the face of the wholesale targeting of Gaza, the bombing of hospitals, schools, and mosques in the name of destroying Hamas," Fidan declared.

Reiterating commitment to a two-state solution, Fidan emphasized the need for a guarantor mechanism to establish a lasting peace in Gaza. "It is not possible to break the spiral of violence in the region without compensating the deep historical injustices and unlawfulness that lie at the root of the Palestine issue," he said.

Addressing Türkiye's relationship with the European Union, Fidan expressed the importance of advancing bilateral ties amid geopolitical challenges.

Despite criticism of the EU Commission's report on Türkiye for "lacking a strategic vision," Fidan said Türkiye remains committed to its EU membership goal and continues to pursue constructive policies to enhance cooperation and dialogue in all fields.

The minister concluded by urging the EU to take concrete steps to restore the country's membership, emphasizing the need for a forward-looking approach.

Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

    Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

  2. Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

    Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

  3. Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

    Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

  4. Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

    Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

  5. Optus boss quits after mass outage

    Optus boss quits after mass outage
Recommended
Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda
Türkiye evacuates citizens, Gazan patients amid war

Türkiye evacuates citizens, Gazan patients amid war
Erdoğan ups diplomatic efforts for Gaza

Erdoğan ups diplomatic efforts for Gaza
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza

44 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza
WORLD North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days, prompting its neighbors to issue an urgent request for the North not to perform the launch in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
ECONOMY Optus boss quits after mass outage

Optus boss quits after mass outage

The boss of Australian telecoms provider Optus has resigned following a mass outage that cut communications to more than 10 million people, its parent group said yesterday.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.