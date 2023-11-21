FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to further crises "if Western countries continue to remain silent on the matter."

During a session of the parliament's planning and budget committee, Fidan blasted what he described as "illegal siege and inhumane attacks in Gaza."

"What is even more shameful is that Western countries that have influence over Israel have remained silent in the face of the atrocities in Gaza and have unconditionally supported Israel," he stated.

Türkiye's top diplomat emphasized that the lack of condemnation for Gaza and the unconditional support for Israel could have severe consequences, "potentially giving rise to unpredictable alliances."

Fidan warned that the situation could open the door to additional crises and further escalate the tensions in the region.

He asserted that Türkiye has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the crisis to halt the ongoing violence and prevent further escalation.

"We cannot and will not remain silent in the face of the wholesale targeting of Gaza, the bombing of hospitals, schools, and mosques in the name of destroying Hamas," Fidan declared.

Reiterating commitment to a two-state solution, Fidan emphasized the need for a guarantor mechanism to establish a lasting peace in Gaza. "It is not possible to break the spiral of violence in the region without compensating the deep historical injustices and unlawfulness that lie at the root of the Palestine issue," he said.

Addressing Türkiye's relationship with the European Union, Fidan expressed the importance of advancing bilateral ties amid geopolitical challenges.

Despite criticism of the EU Commission's report on Türkiye for "lacking a strategic vision," Fidan said Türkiye remains committed to its EU membership goal and continues to pursue constructive policies to enhance cooperation and dialogue in all fields.

The minister concluded by urging the EU to take concrete steps to restore the country's membership, emphasizing the need for a forward-looking approach.