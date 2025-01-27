FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the unification of armed groups in Syria under a single national army.

“The existence of multiple armed groups affiliated with different authorities means a ground for civil war. This is not acceptable,” Fidan told Saudi broadcaster Asharq News in an interview on Jan. 26.

Fidan emphasized Türkiye's “constructive influence” on the matter, noting that the integration of armed factions is essential for Syria’s stability.

“The armed groups in the country should now be brought together under a single army, and a single legitimate state organ should only be authorized to carry weapons and use force. This is what should happen in all modern states,” he said.

"There are groups aligned with Türkiye comprising over 80,000 armed elements. We told them to go and join the national army without hesitation and not allow any disorder to occur in the country."

Fidan attributed Syria’s prolonged instability to excessive foreign interference.

"Unfortunately, this should not be the fate of the regions we live in. The fate of the regions where Muslims, Arabs, Turks and Persians live should change now," he said.

"I believe that this change has hopefully started in the entire region."

During a joint press conference with Fidan in late December, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said the country's armed factions will "begin to announce their dissolution and enter the army."

"We will absolutely not allow there to be weapons in the country outside state control, whether from the revolutionary factions or factions present in the SDF area," he added, referring to the YPG-led forces.

Syria's nearly 14-year civil war killed more than half a million people and displaced over half of its population, with many of them fleeing to neighboring countries, including at least 3 million in Türkiye.

Türkiye has maintained strong ties with Syria's new leaders and has continued military operations against YPG-held areas in northeastern Syria.

Intel chief meets Syria's new leader

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın held talks with the leader of Syria’s new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a visit to Damascus on Jan. 26.

Kalın also held discussions with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani and his Syrian counterpart, Anas Hattab, according to a post by Syria's Foreign Ministry on X.

The content of the meetings has not been disclosed by either side.

Kalın’s visit follows an earlier trip to Damascus on Dec. 12, 2024, which marked the first official visit by a senior foreign official to the Syrian capital since opposition forces overthrew Bashar al-Assad.

Turkish media broadcast footage of Kalın departing the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, escorted by a security team.

Syria's Information Ministry confirmed that Kalın, joined by Qatar’s head of state security, Khalfan al-Kaabi, met with Sharaa — also known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani — and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.