FM: Türkiye opposes efforts to sustain terror groups in Syria

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on April 27 that Türkiye opposes any efforts to maintain the presence of terror groups in Syria.

"We do not accept any attempts that target Syria's territorial integrity and undermine its sovereignty," Fidan said at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

His remarks come as Syrian government officials and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) engage in negotiations over the gradual integration of YPG into a new national structure.

"We do not accept any attempts that will continue or ensure the continuation of terrorist organizations in Syria," Fidan said.

"What is important for us is for Syria to preserve its sovereignty and take its place in the region and the international community as a respected, developed state."

Fidan also addressed the PKK issue, referencing jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan’s recent call for the terror group to disband and disarm.

"We expect the PKK to respond positively to this call as soon as possible, to lay down its weapons and cease being an obstacle to the return to normalcy in our region," he said.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

"We will continue to stand against certain groups that take advantage of the situation in Syria," Fidan said. "In concrete terms, we expect the agreement signed between YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months to be implemented."

Türkiye and Qatar will also continue to collaborate on Syria’s reconstruction efforts, Fidan added, noting their shared vision for regional peace and development.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza was also discussed during the meeting. Fidan stressed the need to pressure Israel to pursue peace.

"The basis of a just and lasting solution is a two-state solution," he said. "We will continue our efforts for the Palestinian and Israeli people to live in peace."