FM highlights strategic partnership with Georgia

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to its strategic cooperation with Georgia, spanning from energy to transportation, underscoring the significance of their bilateral relationship.

"Georgia is a country that has a special place for us. It is our neighbor and strategic partner," Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili, in the capital Ankara on Feb. 15.

The minister emphasized the depth of cooperation in energy and transportation projects, attributing it to the geographical location shared by the two countries.

Fidan further emphasized Türkiye's status as Georgia's largest trade partner and announced an updated trade volume target, now set at $5 billion, up from $3 billion.

The press conference also touched upon preparations for the upcoming high-level strategic council meeting between the two countries, with discussions centered around the swift organization of the next mixed economic council meeting.

Highlighting the robust political relations, the Turkish top diplomat stressed the historical, humanitarian and cultural ties that bind the two nations. "There are strong relations between our countries, especially in the political and economic fields," he said.

In his remarks, Darchiashvili echoed the sentiment of continued collaboration, stating, "Work between our relevant institutions will continue to fully utilize the international potential."