FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

ISTANBUL
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Jan. 5 emphasized Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to stabilizing Syria and supporting its recovery.

During his address at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) 8th Provincial Congress, Fidan outlined Türkiye’s strategic approach to Syria, describing it as a meticulous process aimed at restoring peace and stability. 

“For years, we have crafted a strategy to weave peace and stability into its fabric. Standing with the rightful and the oppressed in Syria is a great honor for us,” he said. 

He urged the international community to lift sanctions on post-Bashar Assad Syria and assist in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, saying that a prosperous Syria would enable millions of displaced Syrians to return home and bring benefits to the entire region, including Türkiye.

On the Palestinian issue, Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering stance on supporting peace and justice for the Palestinian people. 

He underlined the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying: “It is impossible for us as a state, nation, and movement to retreat from the cause of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasized Ankara's efforts to mobilize diplomatic initiatives and resources to address these challenges, asserting that the cause of Palestine is deeply embedded in Türkiye’s foreign policy.

Fidan also highlighted Türkiye’s role in promoting regional development, pointing to the Development Road Project undertaken with Iraq. 

The initiative, he said, aims to establish a strategic corridor linking the Gulf to Europe, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to fostering economic growth and connectivity for the benefit of the wider region.

Fidan concluded by reiterating Türkiye’s foreign policy vision of achieving peace, stability, and prosperity through cooperation and development initiatives, aligning the country's progress with the welfare of its neighbors.

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
﻿