FM Çavuşoğlu visits Iran for talks

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Iran on Nov. 15.

Çavuşoğlu will visit Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.​​​​​​​

“During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” it added.