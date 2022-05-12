Flying chef dies in an accident in Doha

Fevzi Ünlü, one of the first flying chiefs of Turkish Airlines (THY), has passed away at the age of 48 in an accident in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Fevzi Ünlü, a graduate of Bilkent University’s Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, was the head chef of the Hilton Hotel in Doha. He was married with a 10-year-old son.

Ünlü was on a shuttle bus to get his COVID-19 jab with the hotel staff on April 27. The bus met with an accident, with a truck colliding into it. He, along with six people, died on the spot.

With the initiative of the Turkish Consulate and his friends, Ünlü’s funeral was brought to Turkey after three days of efforts. He was buried in Yeni Ayazağa Cemetery on April 30.

Speaking about the incident, Ünlü’s brother Ulaş Ünlü said: “On the way back, the shuttle missed the road and drove backward onto the highway, and an oil tanker hit the bus. We don’t have much information. We know that the truck driver was taken to prison. Everyone took photos and videos at the accident area. But Qatari police immediately deleted the footage. Since Qatar will host the World Cup this summer, they block anything in order not to harm the country’s image. That’s why they didn’t want the accident to be reported.”

