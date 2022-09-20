Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

ANTALYA
Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

Flower growers in the southern provinces of Antalya and Isparta are still busy trying to meet soaring demand from the U.K. amid the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Demand from the florists in Britain for cut flowers in Antalya has soared 90 percent and planeloads of carnations have already been sent to the U.K. This activity in the sector is expected to continue until the end of this month.

From Sept. 9 to 16, some 1.3 million flowers were shipped from Türkiye to the U.K., with revenues amounting to 3.5 million Turkish Liras ($191,000).

Initially, some 1.5 million flowers were planned to be delivered to the U.K. But in the face of the strong demand, the deliveries will probably reach a total of 2 million.

Revenues of flower growers from exports to the U.K. in the two southern provinces are expected to eventually hit 5 million liras

Amid demand from Britain, companies in those cities increased the number of their workers by 50 percent and added an extra two hours to the shifts for their staff.

“Exports to the U.K. increased 110 percent between Sept. 9-16 from the same period of last year,” said Selçuk Çelebi from the Antalya Commodity Exchange (ATB).

Companies worked over the weekend and the number of flowers sent to Britain will reach 1.5 million as of Sept. 19, he said.

Çelebi noted that the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was held yesterday, saying that “but the activity will continue until the end of the month with flower shipments to the U.K. reaching 2 million.”

Flowers from Isparta are shipped to warehouses in Antalya where workers check their quality and pack them, he explained. “We are busy. We have increased the number of workers at warehouses and out in the fields.”

Cargo planes are delivering the packed flowers to the U.K. from Antalya Airport.

producer,

TÜRKIYE HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case

HDP given 30 days more for defense over closure case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

    Flower growers still in rush to meet demand from UK

  2. Immersive digital art show continues in New York

    Immersive digital art show continues in New York

  3. Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

    Türkiye to breathe sigh of relief after scorching heat

  4. Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

    Alexandroupoli to become US naval base: Greek media

  5. Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan

    Work underway for exchange of Russian, Ukrainian hostages: Erdoğan
Recommended
Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent
Anti-immigrant rhetoric belies Italy’s foreign labor dependence

Anti-immigrant rhetoric belies Italy’s foreign labor dependence
Fossil fuel reserves contain 3.5 tln tons of CO2: Database

Fossil fuel reserves contain 3.5 tln tons of CO2: Database
SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul
Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector

Troubles in Europe offer opportunities for Turkish agriculture sector
Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump
WORLD Baltic states close borders to Russians

Baltic states close borders to Russians

The three Baltic states neighbouring Russia closed their borders yesterday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Cerebrum Tech opens innovation center in Bilkent

Türkiye's new generation technology company Cerebrum Tech has opened its own Web3, R&D and Innovation Center in Bilkent Cyberpark on Sept. 16. 
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.