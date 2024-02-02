Flower exports to Europe surge before Valentine’s Day

ISTANBUL

In the heart of Türkiye’s cut flower production hub, the southwestern province of Antalya, preparations for Valentine’s Day are in full swing, with a noteworthy demand from Europe worth a staggering $7 million in vibrant flower exports.

"The most important color for Valentine's Day is red. Since our most abundant item is carnations, we sent a significant number of red carnations. We have made shipments to about 30 countries in Europe so far. We will continue with our last shipments until Feb. 7, even by airplanes," said İsmail Yılmaz, the president of the Middle Anatolia Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association (OAİB).

Yılmaz stated that 65 to 70 million branches of carnations were exported, generating nearly $7 million in revenue for Valentine's Day.

Pointing out that flower exports, which amounted to $137 million in 2022, decreased slightly to $135 million in 2023. Yılmaz said that $2 million was not a huge loss but rather a success, considering the fact that the ornamental sector is among the first sectors to deal a blow during economic difficulties.

"We are hopeful about 2024. Compared to the previous year, economic conditions have entered a period of recovery all over the world. We have Feb. 14 Valentine's Day ahead of us. As trucks reach Europe in about six days from here, we are in the last few days of our Valentine's Day shipments," Yılmaz said.

Stating that there is more diversity in the Turkish domestic market for Valentine's Day, Yılmaz said that roses and many kinds of cut flowers are in demand in addition to carnations, especially in big cities such as Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.