Flower demand rises as Atatürk’s death anniversary approaches

ESKİŞEHİR

Flower shops across the country are working diligently to meet the soaring demand for floral arrangements to be used in commemorative events for the 85th death anniversary of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Nov. 10.

With the nation marking the centennial of the Turkish Republic this year, a high level of participation is anticipated in the nationwide events for the great leader who took his last breath in Istanbul on Nov. 10, 1938.

Accordingly, businesses in the flower industry have reported receiving an unprecedented volume of orders compared to previous years.

A shop owner emphasized the remarkable surge in carnation sales for this year's programs, noting that carnations are nearly sold out, prompting a heightened interest in pansies as an alternative.

Ahmet Köylü, who operates a flower shop in the Central Anatolian of Eskişehir, revealed that their customers predominantly consisted of officials from educational institutions and corporate entities.

"Our carnation supply is running low, and we had to place additional orders. The decorations of Atatürk busts and the distribution of carnations to the public during the events on Oct. 29 [Republic Day] were truly magnificent and filled with enthusiasm. Now, as Nov. 10 approaches, there is once again a remarkable demand for carnations, and pansies are selling rapidly,” Köylü said.

Every Nov. 10 at 9:05 a.m., the exact time when Atatürk passed away, sirens are blared across the nation, and a one-minute moment of silence is observed.