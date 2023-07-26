Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized

Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized

ADIYAMAN
Floating islands of Çat Dam Lake stabilized

The floors of 3,000-year-old floating islands of the southeastern province of Adıyaman's Çat Dam Lake have been stabilized with weights after they began to wash ashore due to the effect of climate change.

As water levels started to decrease, floating islands of the lake located in the Petelik region started to move around, which posed a threat as during stormy weather, their frequent collisions with the shore could wear away the edges or heavily impact them.

In the previous year, a study was initiated under the leadership of the Adıyaman Governor’s Office to prevent the destruction of these islands, which are known to be a crucial source of income for the province in terms of tourism.

After a feasibility study, teams managed to immobilize some of the 30 floating islands by attaching heavy weights to their floor underwater, while the other islands were tied together to restrict their movement.

İbrahim Türkoğlu, one of the experts from the provincial directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, stated that the deadly twin earthquakes in early February, which jolted 11 provinces, including Adıyaman, did not cause any damage to the lake and the islands, and they continued to host visitors as life returned to normal. The islands have started to stroll mainly because of the adverse impact of climate change.

There are several floating islands in the Çat Dam lake, the formation of which was completed in about 3,000 years, ranging in height from 3 to 5 meters underwater and in surface area from 100 to 500 square meters.

WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

  2. Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

    Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

  3. Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

    Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

  4. We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

    We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

  5. Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival

    Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival
Recommended
We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan
1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024

1st domestic communication satellite to be launched in 2024
Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul

4th annual chess tournament held in Istanbul
Intl defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul

Int'l defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul
Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data

Circulation of printed media decreases by 8.3 pct: Data
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.