Flights between Russia, Turkey to resume next month: Sources

Nerdun Hacıoğlu - MOSCOW

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot is getting prepared to resume flights to Turkey in August after a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to aviation sources.

The Russian airline will operate two flights a day from Moscow to Turkey. At least one passenger plane will fly to Turkey from Saint Petersburg as well.

The average price of a single one-way flight ticket from Russia to Turkey will be around 14,000 Russian rubles ($196) as it was before the pandemic forced the two countries to halt reciprocal flights.

On July 22, Russian authorities detected 5,862 new coronavirus infections and 165 people died of COVID-19 on the same day. Coronavirus case and COVID-19 death figures in Turkey were 902 and 19, respectively, on July 22.

Russia ranks fourth in the world in terms of total COVID-19 infections with 789,190, whereas the figure is 222,402 in Turkey.

Currently, only Turkish passport holders, foreigners entitled to enter Turkey, Russians who have a residence permit in Turkey, and patients who have an appointment from a Turkish health institution are allowed to fly from Russia to Turkey.

Turkish Airlines is also planning to resume flights to Russian airports on Aug. 1, according to sources. The Turkish flag carrier is in talks with the Russian authorities to restart flights to Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan and Sochi.

In the meantime, tour operators, including Anex Tour, Odeon Tours, Coral Travel and Pegas Touristik, are planning to organize charter flights from Russia to Turkey. But it can take several weeks to restart charter flights after scheduled flights resume, aviation sources said.

On July 15, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu announced that the two sides have agreed to restart flights. However, the Russian side stopped short of giving a specific date on which flights would be resumed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a phone call on July 13, agreed to resume flights, which have been suspended since late-March.

The two leaders have instructed the relevant govermental bodies to initiate talks to resume air travel, Peskov said, without giving any other details.

Some tour operators have also applied to the flag carriers of the two countries, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot, to reserve seats.

Last year, 7 million Russian tourists visited Turkey and 6 million of them arrived in Antalya.

This year, over 21,000 foreign tourists visited Antalya in June, down from 2.2 million in the same month of last year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data. The province welcomed more than 27,000 foreigners just in the first week of July, while Ukrainians made the bulk of the figure with 10,498 trippers.

“The Russian market, from which our country hosts the highest number of tourists, has a strategic importance for our sector,” said Firuz Bağlıkaya, the president of Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said last week.

Over 140 planes are landing at Antalya Airport daily. Along with the flag carrier Turkish Airlines, Turkish budget airline Pegasus and Sunexpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa, many European airlines, including Azur Air Ukraine, Ukraine International, SkyUp Airlines, Windrose, Air Astana, Edelweiss, Norwegian Air, Swiss International, Belavia, Air Serbia and FlyBosnia, are also operating flights to Antalya.

On top of that, some operators are organizing charter flights from Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova to Turkey’s Mediterranean province.

After attracting a record number of visitors with 51.9 million people in 2019, Turkey was targeting a total of 60 million tourists in 2020 before the coronavirus crisis.

The country’s tourism revenues hit $34.5 billion in 2019.