Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

ANKARA

The flamingo population in Türkiye’s eastern Mediterranean region, home to significant wetlands, has more than doubled compared to last year's midwinter waterbird census, reaching 23,303.

A total of 311,945 waterbirds from 70 species were recorded during the synchronized census conducted in the country’s southeastern provinces of Adana, Mersin, Hatay and Osmaniye as part of the "Western Palearctic" region, which includes Europe, North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and western Asia.

Carried out by the Nature Research Association, the census observed 23,303 flamingos in 15 wetlands across the region.

The highest concentration of flamingos was observed in Akyatan Lagoon in Adana’s Karataş district.

Hilmi Çatal, deputy director of the 7th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, stated that the mid-winter waterbird census in the eastern Mediterranean was completed between Jan. 17-22.

He noted that a total of 311,945 waterbirds were counted across the four provinces, with the highest number belonging to common coots, followed by teals and flamingos.

"In the 2024 midwinter waterbird census, the flamingo population was 11,268, and in 2025, it rose to 23,303,” he said, describing this 106.8 percent increase as “very valuable.”

Speaking about conservation efforts in the Çukurova Delta, Çatal emphasized: "The main reason for the population increase is the protection and improvement of habitats.”

“In this regard, our regional directorate actively carries out measures such as strict conservation and monitoring activities, combating illegal hunting, and preventing ecosystem degradation," the official noted.

He further added that their jurisdiction includes some of Türkiye’s most important waterbird populations, highlighting their significance in biodiversity monitoring and conservation efforts.