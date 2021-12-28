Flag-carrier ‘has no intention of featuring Clooney’ in ads

  • December 28 2021 07:00:00

Flag-carrier ‘has no intention of featuring Clooney’ in ads

ISTANBUL
Flag-carrier ‘has no intention of featuring Clooney’ in ads

The highest-ranking official of Turkish Airlines refuted allegations that the U.S. movie star George Clooney would appear in the advertisements of the company.

“I really admire him personally, but in no way did we attempt to feature him in a commercial,” said İlker Aycı, the flag carrier’s chairman of the board.

Speaking to the U.K.-based Guardian newspaper on Oct. 2021, Clooney said he was offered $35 million for one day’s work making a commercial for an unnamed airline but turned down the deal and a hefty paycheck after discussing it with his spouse Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer.

The Hollywood star said the company is associated with a country that is “questionable” despite being an ally, noting that he eventually rejected the offer since it was not worth it.

The reference to “an ally” has seen some claim on social media that the country in question was Turkey and the company was Turkish Airlines.

“We, as Turkish Airlines, are an award-winning company that has agreements with many important advertising stars or significant faces in the world,” Aycı said, adding that the astronomical wages spoken are already contrary to the examples in the world.

“Companies like us don’t negotiate on industry rates. We’ve never been formally interested in the name George Clooney, we’ve never had such an offer,” Aycı noted.

Celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Costner were featured in Turkish Airlines’ previous advertisements.

WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide
MOST POPULAR

  1. Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

    Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

  2. Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

    Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

  3. Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

    Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

  4. Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

    Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

  5. THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct

    THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct
Recommended
Opposition to disclose joint economic policies, system proposal: CHP chair

Opposition to disclose joint economic policies, system proposal: CHP chair
Stray animals’ fate uncertain, officials begin locking them up

Stray animals’ fate uncertain, officials begin locking them up
Crackdown on bootleg alcohol continues

Crackdown on bootleg alcohol continues
Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff
Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey

Over 129 million doses of vaccines given in Turkey
Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister
WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

The United States on Dec. 27 halved the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple U.S. states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December

The confidence in Turkey’s main sectors dropped in December month on month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Dec. 27. 
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.