Five YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

  • February 06 2020 12:16:07

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Five YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Feb. 6.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish security forces persuaded the terrorists to surrender in Şırnak province.

It added that one of the terrorists was on Turkey's wanted list in the grey category and with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras (roughly $84,000).

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 24 with the latest additions.

