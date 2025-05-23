Five Turkish cities featured in Oxford’s Global Cities Index

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has gained international recognition in Oxford Economics' latest Global Cities Index, with five of its cities ranked among the top 1,000 cities worldwide.

The report evaluates 1,000 cities across 163 countries based on five main categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

Istanbul led the Turkish entries at 106th place, followed by the capital Ankara at 277th, the southwestern province of Antalya at 374th, the northwestern city of Kocaeli’s İzmit at 383rd and the northwestern Bursa city at 405th.

Among the most notable performances, the megacity of Istanbul ranked 15th globally in the human capital category.

Istanbul and Antalya were also ranked among the world’s top 100 brand cities in the "City Index 2024" by Brand Finance last year, which assessed urban reputations through a global survey of 15,000 people across 20 countries.

At the top of this year’s Global Cities Index, New York topped the list as the world’s leading city overall, driven by its $2.5 trillion economy and a population of over 20 million. London followed, bolstered by a trillion-dollar economy. These two cities topped the list for the second time in a row.

Paris rounded out the top three, standing out for its world-famous cultural assets and high life expectancy.