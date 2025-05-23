Five Turkish cities featured in Oxford’s Global Cities Index

Five Turkish cities featured in Oxford’s Global Cities Index

ISTANBUL
Five Turkish cities featured in Oxford’s Global Cities Index

Türkiye has gained international recognition in Oxford Economics' latest Global Cities Index, with five of its cities ranked among the top 1,000 cities worldwide.

 

The report evaluates 1,000 cities across 163 countries based on five main categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.

 

Istanbul led the Turkish entries at 106th place, followed by the capital Ankara at 277th, the southwestern province of Antalya at 374th, the northwestern city of Kocaeli’s İzmit at 383rd and the northwestern Bursa city at 405th.

 

Among the most notable performances, the megacity of Istanbul ranked 15th globally in the human capital category.

 

Istanbul and Antalya were also ranked among the world’s top 100 brand cities in the "City Index 2024" by Brand Finance last year, which assessed urban reputations through a global survey of 15,000 people across 20 countries.

 

At the top of this year’s Global Cities Index, New York topped the list as the world’s leading city overall, driven by its $2.5 trillion economy and a population of over 20 million. London followed, bolstered by a trillion-dollar economy. These two cities topped the list for the second time in a row.

 

Paris rounded out the top three, standing out for its world-famous cultural assets and high life expectancy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

    Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

  2. A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

    A nomadic culinary journey: Alaz

  3. France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

    France's Deneuve joins cinema figures on Gaza petition

  4. Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

    Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

  5. US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

    US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Recommended
Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan

Bahçeli: Türkiye very much needs Erdoğan
Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria
Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the decade of family

Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'
Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case
Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
WORLD Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Judge temporarily halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

A judge suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.
ECONOMY Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

Trump fires new 50 percent tariff threat at EU, targets smartphones

U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with the European Union on Friday by threatening 50 percent tariffs, as Brussels reacted with a call for "respect."
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿