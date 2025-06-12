Five suspects wanted on red notices extradited to Türkiye

ANKARA
Five individuals wanted on international and national arrest warrants have been extradited to Türkiye from Georgia, Turkish Interior Minister announced on June 12.

In a statement on social media, the minister Ali Yerlikaya said three suspects were the subject of Interpol Red Notices, while two others were wanted on national warrants.

All five were apprehended in Georgia and returned to the country following coordinated efforts between Turkish and Georgian authorities.

According to the minister, the charges against the suspects include child abuse, murder and attempted murder and resisting law enforcement officers.

They also involve serious offenses such as arson, flooding, destruction, sinking, bombing or the use of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons with intent to kill.

One suspect was also wanted for membership in the FETÖ terrorist organization.

On July 15, 2016, FETÖ members embedded within the military and other key state institutions launched a coup attempt against the government, while the bid failed but claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

In an effort to target what they describe as the “remnants” of the organization, authorities conduct operations both within and outside the country.

"No matter what type of warrant they are under or which country they flee to, we will continue to track down and bring back members of terrorist organizations, organized crime groups and drug traffickers one by one," Yerlikaya said. "They will not escape Turkish law enforcement."

