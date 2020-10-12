Five quakes shake Aegean Sea off Muğla coast

  • October 12 2020 09:38:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Five earthquakes jolted Turkey's Aegean region early on Oct. 12, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a magnitude 4.8 quake occurred at 3.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

It struck 173 kilometers (107 miles) off the coast of Datça district in Turkey's southwestern province of Muğla.

A second earthquake with a 4.2 magnitude struck in the Aegean Sea at 3.44 a.m. local time, AFAD said. 

The Turkish agency reported another earthquake with a 5.0 magnitude in the Aegean Sea at 07.11 a.m. local time.

It said a total of five quakes - three of them over magnitude 4 - have occurred in the region since the first one struck at 03.30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

