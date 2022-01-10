Five PKK suspects detained by security forces

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained five suspects for alleged ties with the PKK terror group in an anti-terror operation.

The police forces carried out raids in Istanbul following a tip-off that the suspects had been fabricating fake passports.

A suspect identified by his initials T.A. who was sought for a seven-year prison term, and another identified as K.I. were detained in the raids, according to a report by Demirören News Agency.

Police confiscated passports, unlicensed weapons and digital materials during the raids.

The suspects were transferred to a local court as part of procedures, the report added.