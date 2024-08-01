Five killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

GAZA CITY

Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured late Wednesday following an Israeli airstrike targeting a civilian vehicle in central Gaza.

Medical sources at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital told Anadolu that medical teams transported five bodies and an unspecified number of injured from the strike.

The Gaza Civil Defense said on Telegram that "several citizens were martyred and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment targeting a vehicle near the entrance to the Maghazi Refugee Camp in central Gaza."

The identities of the individuals in the vehicle were not immediately clear.

Israel, flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 39,445 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.