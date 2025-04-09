Fishermen in Aegean, Black Sea hail ‘big catch’ as fishing season nears end

As Türkiye’s fishing season draws to a close on April 15, fishermen along the Aegean and Black Sea coasts are celebrating a fruitful harvest, with catch volumes exceeding last year’s figures despite challenging weather conditions in the latter half of the season.

In the Aegean region, home to some 1,800 fishermen, early-season abundance — especially in sardines and anchovies — drove strong supply to both domestic and international markets.

From İzmir’s bustling seafood market, known as the region’s trading hub, freshly caught fish have been dispatched across Türkiye and abroad.

Şahin Çakan, an industry representative, stated that around 10,000 families in the region depend on fishing for their livelihoods. Highlighting the area’s rich biodiversity, he noted over 100 species found in Aegean waters.

While last year’s total catch hovered around 50,000 tons, this season saw approximately 53,000 tons, though catches slowed down from January due to rising sea temperatures and adverse weather.

“Despite the impact of mucilage and harsh conditions early in the year, we managed a successful season overall,” Çakan said.

In the Black Sea, fishermen began the season with the traditional call of “Vira bismillah” and are now returning to ports with a sense of accomplishment. Particularly strong yields in the Atlantic bonito brought variety and affordability to dinner tables.

“We may have had the best bonito season in the past decade,” said Ünal Karadeniz, the head of a fishermens’ cooperative. “Citizens were able to consume bonito in abundance, with prices ranging from 80 to 100 Turkish Liras (around $2-$2.5) per fish.” He added that while anchovy stocks weren’t as plentiful, fishermen were careful not to overfish smaller specimens.

As the season winds down, species like whiting and horse mackerel remain plentiful, retailing at 100-150 liras per kilogram. Turbot, a prized species, has also seen increased catch volumes, causing prices to fall from mid-season highs of 1,300 liras to nearly half.

With boats now returning to harbors, fishermen are set to begin equipment maintenance in May.

“After a brief rest, nets will be repaired and vessels will be prepped for the next cycle,” Karadeniz explained.

In Trabzon, one of the Black Sea’s key fishing cities, the fish markets remain lively. Species like red mullet, sea bream, sea bass and Antlantic mackerel are drawing strong consumer interest. “It’s been one of the most consistent andabundant seasons in 30 years,” said veteran fisherman Mehmet Can Örseloğlu. “The public benefits when fish is plentiful — and so do we.”

 

