Fishermen cast nets in Bosphorus despite anchovy ban

  • January 11 2021 07:00:00

Fishermen cast nets in Bosphorus despite anchovy ban

ISTANBUL
Fishermen cast nets in Bosphorus despite anchovy ban

Despite the 10-day ban on anchovy fishing in the Bosphorus announced by the Agriculture Ministry, the strait was again invaded by boats looking for other species, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 9.

“We have increased our inspections on Istanbul Strait. We follow the vessels with the tracking devices and drones,” said Ahmet Yavuz Karaca, the head of the Provincial Agriculture and Forestry Department.

According to the law, fishermen cannot hunt in the region with a depth of less than 24 meters.

Only anchovy fishing has been banned as the species has not grown to the desired sizes, Karaca stated.

“Fishermen can hunt other species. We remind them of the anchovy ban,” he added.

However, anglers in the city are happy with the anchovy ban.

“Big vessels used to cast nets and take away all the fish. We could not catch any. Now there is plenty. Officials should ban fishing all species,” said Süleyman Kargı, an angler.

Meanwhile, World Wide Fund for Nature Turkey (WWF-Turkey) has made a call to Turkish officials to enhance the 24-meter-limit to 50, as in the European countries.

“Limit must be raised. The depth of 50 meters is the place where the fish can live and reproduce,” the WWF-Turkey said in a statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, EU ready to work together

    Turkey, EU ready to work together

  2. Trade deal to boost Turkey-UK strategic partnership: British envoy

    Trade deal to boost Turkey-UK strategic partnership: British envoy

  3. People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions

    People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions

  4. Turkey hopes to begin human trials for local vaccine soon, says minister

    Turkey hopes to begin human trials for local vaccine soon, says minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,807 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,326,256

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,807 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,326,256
Recommended
Biden team wants better ties: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Biden team wants better ties: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Three brothers die of COVID-19 in a month

Three brothers die of COVID-19 in a month
Marmara region rainfall fell by half in December

Marmara region rainfall fell by half in December
Turkish defense minister meets Libyan counterpart

Turkish defense minister meets Libyan counterpart

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Turkish capital

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Turkish capital

People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions

People turning houses into cafes in Istanbul amid pandemic restrictions
WORLD Indonesia intensifies search for crashed planes black boxes

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified on Jan. 11 to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in October

Unemployment rate down in October

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 12.7% in October, falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year, the country's statistical institute announced on Jan. 11. 

SPORTS Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.