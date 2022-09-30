Fish fossils in China offer clues on human evolution

Fish fossils in China offer clues on human evolution

BEIJING
Fish fossils in China offer clues on human evolution

Fish fossils dating back 440 million years are helping to “fill some of the key gaps” on how humans evolved from fish, researchers said on Sept. 28.

Two fossil deposits of ancient fish in Guizhou, southern China, and Chongqing in the southwest were discovered by scientists during a field study in 2019.

The fossils “help to trace many human body structures back to ancient fishes, some 440 million years ago, and fill some key gaps in the evolution of ’from fish to human,’” researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and

Paleoanthropology (IVPP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences said.

Their findings, which they said “provide further iron evidence to the evolutionary path,” were published in four papers in the journal Nature on Sept. 28.

The Chongqing fossil deposit includes a fish ,known as acanthodians, with bony armor around its fins and is considered the ancestor of creatures with jaws and a backbone, including humans.

Scientists in 2013 said they had found a 419-million-year-old fish fossil in China that disproved the long-held theory that modern animals with bony skeletons (osteichthyans) evolved from a shark-like creature with a frame made of cartilage.

The newly discovered creature, dubbed Fanjingshania, predates this ancient fish fossil by about 15 million years, the study said.

“This is the oldest jawed fish with known anatomy,” lead researcher Zhu Min said.

“The new data allowed us to... gain much needed information about the evolutionary steps leading to the origin of important vertebrate adaptations such as jaws, sensory systems, and paired appendages (limbs).”

The Chongqing fossils are also the world’s only fossils dating back nearly 440 million years which “preserves complete, head-to-tail jawed fishes,” offering a rare peek into a time period regarded as the “dawn of fishes,” the statement said.

“It’s really an awesome, game-changing set of fossil discoveries,” said John Long, the former president of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology who is currently with Australia’s Flinders University.

“It rewrites almost everything we know about the early history of jawed animal evolution.”

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Academic ghostwriting spreads in Türkiye despite legal actions

    Academic ghostwriting spreads in Türkiye despite legal actions

  2. Young man stranded in Marmara lands alive after 24 hours

    Young man stranded in Marmara lands alive after 24 hours

  3. Dropping Mir payment system may affect local businesses

    Dropping Mir payment system may affect local businesses

  4. New mud snail species recorded in Türkiye

    New mud snail species recorded in Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis
Recommended
Ottoman cups found in Smyrna Agora

Ottoman cups found in Smyrna Agora
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Half world’s birds in decline, species moving ‘ever faster’ to extinction

Half world’s birds in decline, species moving ‘ever faster’ to extinction
Made in Madrid: The Spanish tailors outfitting world cinema

Made in Madrid: The Spanish tailors outfitting world cinema
Roger Waters ‘persona non grata’ in Polish city

Roger Waters ‘persona non grata’ in Polish city
UK’s Liverpool or Glasgow to host next Eurovision

UK’s Liverpool or Glasgow to host next Eurovision
WORLD Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghan capital

Deaths after blast at educational center in Afghan capital

An attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.
ECONOMY Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1

Amazon has said it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.